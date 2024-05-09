Applications Open For US Highbush Blueberry Council Leadership Program

The US Highbush Blueberry Council is now taking applications for the third class of its leadership program. Up to 10 people will be accepted from blueberry-producing states and elsewhere to build skills to lead the industry into the future. Kasey Conquist, president of the US Highbush Blueberry Council, explains:

This is a fully immersive program. And of course, like I said, they have a responsibility to each other to work on something of their choice. And it can be in all these different areas that we're obviously facing as an industry.

The class is also open to people outside of the US:

Because of our relationship to importers of record and production regions that are coming into the United States. So growers, domestic, international, process handlers, exporters, buyers, retailers, they're all eligible to throw their hat in the ring on this leadership program to give us that cross-section.

Conquist believes the blueberry industry offers a lot of opportunities to grow.

This is designed to elevate someone's interest and career opportunities. And just if they're committed to the category, committed to helping drive our blueberry industry, this is a really important in-depth training program for people who wanna connect with other like-minded individuals.

The deadline to apply for the Blueberry Leadership Program is the end of May. For more information, you can go to the US Highbush Blueberry Council website.

