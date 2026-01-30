The Bureau of Land Management has approved the Grassy Mountain gold and silver mine on 469 public acres near Vale in Malheur County. The mine is expected to produce an average of 47,000 ounces of gold and 55,000 ounces of silver annually.

BLM added the mine will also create about 200 local jobs, leading to $140 million in economic activity and $9 million per year in new tax revenue.

“Responsible mineral development is a key part of BLM’s efforts to unleash America’s affordable and reliable natural resources while ensuring natural, cultural, and historic resources are maintained for present and future use,” said Acting Vale District Manager Cassandra Andrews-Fleckenstein.

Paramount Gold Nevada may develop an underground mine, dedicated mill, associated storage, and some existing roads will be upgraded to access the operation. Construction and processing will occur over 10 years followed by four years of reclamation and 20 years of monitoring.

