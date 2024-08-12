BLM Announces Next Steps in Public Lands Rule Implementation

Late last week, the Bureau of Land Management announced its intent to develop a Federal Advisory Committee to engage the public and help inform the BLM’s implementation of the Public Lands Rule. The committee will allow the agency to continue working with and hearing from a range of experts and the public to support successful rule implementation.

“The Public Lands Rule provides essential tools to help the Bureau improve and conserve the health of the lands we’ve been entrusted with for present and future generations,” said BLM Director Tracy Manning-Stone.

In the weeks ahead, BLM will publish a call for nominations and a charter for the committee to the Federal Register. The BLM also released a set of initial guidance documents to support clear and consistent implementation of the rule across the Bureau’s 12 state and 175 field offices. The guidance documents will give direction to field personnel on how the rule will work.

To learn more, visit the BLM's Website.

