CDC Ends Bird Flu Emergency Response

The CDC has ended its emergency response to bird flu as the outbreak that sickened dozens of people, spread to cattle, and drove up egg prices has abated.

Bloomberg said the emergency designation ended last week. The CDC is combining bird flu updates with the routinely reported seasonal influenza infections. It will also post the number of people monitored and tested for H5N1 every month.

It’s not just the CDC ending its emergency efforts. States that were some of the hardest hit are also slowing their reporting efforts. Washington, for example, had 11 human cases last year and is also downsizing its response. Meanwhile California, ended its emergency declaration in April.

The former deputy director of the CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, who resigned from his position this year, said he would also have chosen to end the emergency response. The rationale is simple he noted; there haven’t been human infections in some time.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com