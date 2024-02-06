The company Bird Control Group offers automated lasers to keep birds away from fields, orchards, and vineyards in the Pacific Northwest and elsewhere in the country. Craig Dewar, sales manager, says it can be mounted on a barn, for example, and be programmed to aim a green light where birds are a problem.

The birds see this as a predator or something big coming at them and moving through the area, so it scares them out of that area.

Another benefit, keep wild birds away from poultry operations all along the West Coast. There's a continuing threat of bird flu.

When you put the lasers up on your farm, we're able to protect the whole farm, depending on the size and the surrounding area around it.

Dewar points out that the laser can be moved anywhere it's needed on a farm.

