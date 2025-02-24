Bill Would Prohibit Foreign Adversaries From Owning Farmland

“Come to find out, Washington is one of the top states for foreign ownership of agricultural land. This bill takes a stab at not allowing foreign adversaries, and that's listed by the U.S. State Department, to be able to purchase farm ground. I just don't believe that they have our best interests at heart,” said Washington state Representative Joe Schmick, talking about House Bill 1999.

The Colfax Republican said not only is this a food security issue, which Schmick pointed out is a national security issue, but allowing these foreign adversaries to purchase Washington farmland makes it difficult for new producers to start, or existing farmers to expand.

“Because oftentimes they come in, they've got an unlimited checkbook, they're paying top dollar, and that's fine, but oftentimes it's an artificially high price, and that precludes people who are legitimately looking for farmland, searching for farmland, or looking for opportunities to expand, and those are gone.”

And that, he noted artificially inflates the value of farmland, which leads to a host of other issues.

Schmick noted his bill does not apply to all foreign ownership, only those deemed “foreign adversaries” by the U.S. Secretary of State. The proposal also directs the state Department of Agriculture to do an annual report of farmland owned by foreign entities, the percentage of change over the last ten years, and the purpose for which the land is being used.

Click Here to learn more about HB 1999. Tom Dent, the ranking Republican on the House Ag Committee, is a cosponsor of the legislation.

