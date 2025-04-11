Bill Would Increase Access to Dairy and Support Farmers

Earlier this week senators Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota, and Kansas' Roger Marshall introduced the Dairy Nutrition Incentive Program Act. It’s a bipartisan bill designed to increase access to dairy products for SNAP participants and support dairy farmers across rural America. The Act would allow SNAP participants to buy more milk, cheese, and yogurt with their benefits, expanding access to affordable and nutritious options.

“Making sure more Americans have better access to food like yogurt and cheese while supporting their dairy farmers is a win-win for everyone,” Klobuchar said. “Our bipartisan legislation will help support healthy diets, make sure families can bring home more of the foods they love, and help dairy farmers feed the world."

Marshall, a practicing physician for over two decades, says he can’t stress enough the importance of drinking whole milk, which serves as an “excellent source of critical nutrients and contributes to a healthier cardiovascular system for all Americans”.

