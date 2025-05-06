Bentz: The Ocean Is The Problem, Not The Dams

Concern is growing in farm country that while the Snake River dams may not be physically removed, environmental groups may successfully get the dams “functionally disabled” in the name of fish conservation. Eastern Oregon Representative Cliff Bentz during last week’s Natural Resources Subcommittee on the Water, Wildlife, and Fisheries said the conversation around fish populations is not looking into the correct question.

“There's about a 50% mortality in the fish making their way from the top of the drainages down to the ocean," Bentz noted. "And then when the 50% that remained went into the ocean, about 1% came back. And so, the question in my mind has been well,’ why in the world aren't we focusing on what's going on in the ocean to try to figure out how to further reduce mortality?’ Because my understanding is that the billions of dollars that we put into those dams have reduced, dramatically, the impact they've had upon the movement of fish.”

In addition, Bentz attacked the narrative claiming the dams on Snake and Columbia are the primary obstacle to fish recovery.

During that hearing, Jim Webb, President and CEO of Lower Valley Energy agreed that most of the problems associated with the river portion of migration have been addressed.

“We've invested, like I said, 25% of our monthly bill goes to fish mitigation. I agree with you that the focus needs to be on the ocean, the conditions there on the predators that eat the fish, coming in and out of the ocean into the River, and we need to focus there," Webb said. "So, we need to really study what's causing the decline in the ocean and that's where the losses are.”

Bentz also stressed in last week’s hearing that there needs to be a science-based policy that protects both hydropower energy production and rural communities that rely on these resources.

The Washington Policy Center has pointed out multiple times that salmon populations are struggling in rivers, such as the Frazer in British Columbia, that have no dams.

