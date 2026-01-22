For the most part, USDA’s January Meat Outlook showed an increase in production and price forecasts, compared to December’s numbers. There were a few exceptions.

“Tight supplies that are kind of dominating the market for cattle and beef," said World Agricultural Outlook Board Chair Mark Jekanowski. "So, year over year, beef production expected to be down 260 million pounds.”

Despite month-over-month production increases forecasted for beef in 2025 and 2026. How did those changes impact beef prices?

“We raised our steer price forecast for 2026 by 75 cents cwt, now at $235.75 cwt," Jekanowski. said. "That would be up $11.38 from last year, from 2025, and we're expecting that price strength to continue throughout the year.”

Photo: Glenn Vaagen

Jekanowski added broiler production projections for last year were slightly lowered from the previous month, while broiler production for 2026 note month over month and year over year increases.

