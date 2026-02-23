The USDA’s February Meat outlook shows a higher beef production forecast for the year ahead.

“For 2026, we raised our beef production forecast by 190 million pounds," said World Agricultural Outlook Board Chair Mark Jekanowski. "This is based off of the NASS cattle report that was released January 30th.”

And while the headline from that report was a tightening of cattle supplies, Jekanowski noted that the data also showed higher supplies of cattle outside feedlots ready for placement; meaning USDA expects higher cattle placements at feedlots the first half of this year.

“Those cattle will become beef in the second-half of 2026," he said. "That's the reasoning behind our higher beef production forecast this month.”

Steer prices remain high with a $4.50 cwt month-over-month increase. The 2026 price forecast now at $240.25 cwt, an almost $16 year-over-year increase.

