Beef Production Drops More Than Expected

USDA said last week beef output will fall more than previously expected in 2025 and 2026 amid reduced slaughter and lower dressed weights.

Production this year is now forecast at 25.926 billion pounds. If realized, that would be down almost 4% year-over-year. The USDA last month estimated beef output to be 26.18 billion pounds.

For 2026, production is now forecast at 25.47 billion pounds, down 1.8% on an annual basis and down from the July outlook of 25.815 billion pounds.

It's Not Just Beef

Pork output is expected to fall this year after previous expectations for an increase. Production in 2025 is now predicted to be 27.747 billion pounds, a decrease from the previous year’s output of 27.789 billion pounds. In 2026, pork output is projected at 28.38 billion pounds, a one percent year-over-year increase but down from the previous month’s forecast. Prices for steers, barrows, and gilts are all expected to rise.

