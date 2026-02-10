The U.S. will temporarily expand the amount of beef it can import from Argentina, thanks to an executive order signed by President Trump last week.

Fox Business said the move is intended to help lower the price of beef, but the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association said that isn’t accurate. The proclamation increases the in-quota tariff-rate quota for lean beef trimmings by 80,000 metric tons for the calendar year 2026.

The additional imports will be entirely allocated to imports from Argentina and released into the U.S. market in segments four times through the year, beginning this week on February 13.

“The White House said the action is intended to boost supply and make ground beef more affordable for American consumers,” Fox reported. “The proclamation from the White House said the administration is acting in response to historically high beef prices and a prolonged decrease in the U.S. cattle herd.”

