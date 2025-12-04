Beef Counts Delivers For Central Washington Families In Need

It’s become a holiday tradition for the Evergreen State. The Washington Beef Community teams up with 2nd Harvest to hand out 35-pound food boxes to those in need across the central portion of the state, during the Beef Counts Mobile Market.

Volunteers were at Legends Casino in Toppenish Tuesday, handing out those food boxes to 300 families from across the area. Eric Williams with 2nd Harvest noted most of the food they distribute during the year, 87%-92% is privately donated, and the agriculture community is a big reason for that.

“We are so fortunate. We serve 26 counties across central, eastern Washington and north Idaho. But in that service territory, there's more apples grown than the rest of the U.S. combined. We straddle the border of the two largest potato producing states," Williams said. "So, we're very, very fortunate that the generosity of the farm community and the processors and the grocery stores, that's where the vast majority of the food, just like here today, the Beef Counts, they donate the beef.”

Williams said people often think of food insecurity and local need during the holidays, but unfortunately, that’s not the case.

“I'm often asked if there's more need during the holidays, and the need isn't really that much different. There's going to be hungry people in February, so that's important too," he said. "But if we can reduce... the holidays are great, but we all have a little anxiety over the holidays, so if we can hand somebody a 35-pound box of food that includes some great Washington grown beef, maybe that can reduce that stress a little bit, and they can think about enjoying their family more than worry about the other things.”

Williams added since 2010, the Washington Beef Community has worked with 2nd Harvest through their Holiday Beef Counts Mobile Market to address the need for more high-quality protein to be provided at food pantries and food programs across Washington. Click Here for additional photos from Tuesday's Event.

Beef Counts events will take place this week in Yakima and Ellensburg.

