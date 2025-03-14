Bee Colony Numbers Drop Sharply From 2024

A nationwide survey of beekeepers has revealed catastrophic honey bee colony losses across the United States between June 2024 and February 2025. These alarming losses, which surpass historical trends, could significantly impact U.S. agriculture, particularly crop pollination for almonds, fruits, vegetables, and other essential food sources.

"Early reports of severe colony losses began pouring in last month from beekeepers across the country,” said Danielle Downey, executive director of Project Apis m. “In response, a multi-organizational working group—including Project Apis m., the American Beekeeping Federation, and the American Honey Producers Association—quickly mobilized to launch this survey. The goal was to assess the scope and severity of the losses, gather critical management data, and help guide research efforts to determine potential causes.”

“Initial survey results of colony losses suggest that commercial beekeepers may have lost in excess of 60% of their bees. The scale of these losses is completely unsustainable,” said Zac Browning, a fourth-generation commercial beekeeper and board chairman of Project Apis m. “Honey bees are the backbone of our food system, pollinating the crops that feed our nation. If we continue to see losses at this rate, we simply won’t be able to sustain current food production. The industry must look inward and outward for solutions to chronic bee health failure.”

Administered by Project Apis m., the survey gathered data from 702 beekeepers, covering colony losses, management practices, and potential contributing factors. It is estimated that survey participants account for over 1.835 million colonies, approximately 68% of the nation’s bees.

Findings from the survey indicate:

Hobbyist beekeepers (1-49 colonies) lost an average of 50% of their colonies

Sideliner operations (50-500 colonies) lost an average of 54% of their colonies

Commercial beekeepers (more than 500 colonies) lost an average of 62%—a reversal of typical trends, where commercial beekeepers generally experience lower losses due to their scale and resources

Additional economic impacts not included in this figure include the loss of honey production and pollination contracts for any crops following almonds. This scale of loss could have significant repercussions for pollination businesses and the security of pollination-dependent crops, leading to increasing costs and threatening food security.

