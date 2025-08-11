BBB Will Increase Oregon Timber Harvest, Bentz Says

Part of the Big, Beautiful Bill passed by Congress will increase timber harvesting in Oregon. Eastern Oregon’s Cliff Bentz said lawsuits by environmental groups reduced timber harvesting and caused forests to become overgrown. He told KBND-AM Radio in Bend lawsuits are a concern with this timber.

"The challenge has been to get around lawsuits brought by environmental interests that, for whatever reason, want to keep all of that fuel from any fashion being removed."

Bentz said the law calls for 21 million board-feet of timber to be harvested.

"This is not a matter of clear cutting. It's not a matter of ruining a forest, it's a matter of preserving the forest and how in the world to get more wood out."

Bentz said too much fuel in forests causes wildfires to be larger. It also makes it more difficult to get homeowners insurance in high fire risk areas.