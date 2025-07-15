Administration Works To Ban Adversaries From Buying U.S. Farmland

The Trump Administration said it is taking steps to enhance food security and, in turn, national security. Last week, Ag Secretary Brooke Rollins, along with other cabinet members and elected officials, announced steps to prohibit the ownership of American farmland by adversaries, including China. Rollins said her department is implementing a multi-step approach.

“Actively engaging at every level of government to take swift legislative and executive action to ban the purchase of American farmland by Chinese nationals and other foreign adversaries, standing on the shoulders of great governors, three of whom are standing behind me who have already been leading the way on this issue and at the federal government level, working to do everything within our everything within our ability including presidential authorities, to claw back what has already been purchased by China and other foreign adversaries," Rollins said.

The U.S. Can't Be Asleep At The Wheel

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth added the plan will ultimately help provide for enhanced military preparedness

“Food security, just like energy resilience, just like where we get our water, that's all national security, especially in a contingency. So we would be asleep at the wheel if we were not fully a party to an effort like this to ensure that our nation had the food supply it needs, but specifically, our troops have what they need on our bases, so that in those moments, you can rely on us here in the United States to provide that security.”

We Must Protect Our Farmers

Attorney General Pam Bondi emphasized that this will benefit national security.

“We're so happy to be here today to protect our farmers, our ranchers and our ag community under President Trump. We are proudly putting our farmers first again. Thank you to our Congress, our governors, all of the great people who have gathered here today. My job is to make America safe again, which includes protecting our farmers who feed our families.”

Cabinet members were joined by several Republican governors, as well as House Ag Chairman GT Thompson.

