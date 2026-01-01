Idea To Import Beef From Argentina Frustrates Washington Ranchers

Earlier this year, President Trump surprised many in the farming community when he mentioned via social media that the U.S. should look at importing beef from Argentina to help lower prices at the grocery store. Chelsea Hajny, Vice President of the Washington Cattlemen’s Association said those comments did not sit well with producers in the Northwest.

“Rural America elected Trump, and we support him and love him," she noted. "But, you know, I do feel like the ranchers were frustrated with the comments about importing Argentinian beef. You know, in our stance of the WCA is less government intervention. Just let the markets be the markets. And a misguided attempt to manipulate markets rarely has an impact on the consumer at the grocery store, which is what the intent behind that was."

Hajny added the hope of the WCA is that the Administration, and D.C. in general, allows the markets to do what they are going to do, and allow ranchers an opportunity to get their beef overseas. When it comes to doing business locally, here in the Northwest, Hajny said one of the main goals of the WCA is to help producers realize how Washington is changing and how doing business in the state is evolving.

"I think our focus for our members and our producers is that we have to adapt, and we have to evolve with these times because it's here. And that presents some challenges, but it's really what we're trying to help our members do is embrace change. Much easier said than done, but it's what we're going to try to get good at.”

Hajny added marketing and advocating will be two priorities for the Cattle industry going into 2026.

