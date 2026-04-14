USDA has announced updated loan interest rates for April, offering a key benchmark for producers making financing decisions ahead of the planting season. Operating loans are set at 4.75%, while farm ownership loans will carry a 5.75% interest rate.

The Department said the rates reflect broader trends in credit markets as borrowing costs remain elevated compared with recent years. Farmers often rely on USDA-backed loans to cover expenses such as seed, equipment and land purchases. Agricultural economists say higher rates could tighten margins, particularly for producers already facing rising input costs and uncertain commodity prices. Access to affordable credit is expected to play a significant role in planting decisions this spring.

Despite the increases, USDA loan programs remain a critical financing tool, especially for beginning farmers and those unable to secure commercial credit.

Click Here for details from USDA.

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