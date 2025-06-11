Apple Holdings Dip From Last Year, Remain Higher Than Average

According to USApple, as of June 1st, fresh apple holdings totaled 39.8 million bushels, a 2% drop from last year’s numbers, but a 22% increase from the June five-year average. When it comes to processing apple holdings, there were 14.6 million bushels as of June 1st, a 13% year-over-year drop, but 7% higher than the five-year average.

When it comes to local storage numbers, in Oregon, over 58,000 42-pound bushels were in regular storage, while just under 690,000 bushels were in a controlled atmosphere. In Washington, 11.3 million bushels were in regular storage, while 35.4 million bushels were in a controlled atmosphere.

Fresh apple exports continue to move lower after hitting the highwater mark of nearly six million bushels in December.

