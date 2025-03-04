American Agriculture In China’s Sights

President Trump has slapped an additional 10% tariff on China, bringing the total to 205 on all Chinese imports. President Trump has accused China of not doing enough to prevent fentanyl flow into the U.S., and China responded by calling the move blackmail. As a result, Reuters says China is looking directly at U.S. agricultural exports as it prepares retaliatory tariffs, a move which raises the stakes in an escalating trade war between the two countries. The countermeasures are expected to include tariffs and a series of non-tariff measures, and U.S. agricultural and food products are expected to be on China’s list when made public.

A researcher at the Oxford Global Society says China is the biggest market for U.S. ag products, and the sector has long been vulnerable to being used as a “punching bag” in times of trade tensions.

The White House calls the situation “fluid.”

