AM Radio Bill Moves to House Floor

Efforts to keep AM radio in the dashboards of U.S. vehicles have taken a step forward in the House. The House Energy and Commerce Committee voted 45-2 to send the proposed AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act to the full House for a vote.

“It’s been a stalwart of American prosperity and information sharing,” said Representative Jeff Duncan, a South Carolina Republican. “Having AM radio available is important to my constituents, especially during emergencies.”

If passed by the full House, the proposed Act would require the Secretary of Transportation to issue a rule requiring access to AM broadcast stations in motor vehicles. If they don’t, automakers would get fined. The role of AM during natural disasters was cited by several lawmakers as they spoke during the bill’s markup, noting that the Federal Emergency Management Agency spent millions solidifying the Emergency Alert System with AM radio as the backbone of the EAS.

