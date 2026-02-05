Last week, the Washington House Transportation Committee held a public hearing legislation aimed at stopping the implementation of a "luxury" aircraft tax scheduled to begin April 1st.

A 10% sales and use tax is scheduled to be imposed on the sale or lease of non-commercial aircraft valued above $500,000. In response, Moses Lake Republican Tom Dent introduced House Bill 2347.

“The aircraft that we have out there treating our crops, the spray planes, a $1,000,000 spray plane is on the low end, because many of them are $2-$3 million," Dent said. "So that could really affect our agriculture applicators, which will affect our agricultural producers.”

Photo: Glenn Vaagen Photo: Glenn Vaagen loading...

In addition to impacting the state’s farming community, Dent noted if the sales and use tax goes forward, economic impacts included:

Aircraft buyers choosing to purchase, register, or base aircraft in other states to avoid the tax

Lost sales for Washington-based aircraft dealers, maintenance shops, and service providers

Reduced aviation-related employment, particularly in rural communities where aviation supports agriculture, emergency services, and small businesses.

Click Here to learn more about House Bill 2347. Dent added his bill contains an emergency clause and would take effect immediately if passed.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com