Air Quality Funding Available for Hood River County, Oregon Producers

The National Air Quality Initiative (NAQI) is offering funding for producers in Hood River County, Oregon.

NAQI funding will support orchard producers in chipping and grinding their waste, in addition to removing diesal-burning smudge pots from their operations.

The Air Quality Initiative in Oregon is currently focused on Hood River County; however it also seeks to address "greenhouse gas emissions, ozone precursors, volatile organic compounds, airborne particulate matter, and some odor-related volatile compounds."

Applications are due by April 12, 2024. To apply, contact your local USDA Service Center or apply at farmers.gov. Projects available are listed on the "What's Available in My County" webpage.

Applications will be reviewed based on how much reduction can be made in diesel-burning heaters, and if producers are shifting away from open pile burning to chipping.

More: Hood River Air Quality Project

