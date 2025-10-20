Aid Not Coming Until Shutdown Ends, Rollins Says

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins recently acknowledged the government shutdown is holding up emergency farm aid. Rollins told Fox News farmers won’t see an emergency aid package until the government shutdown ends.

“As soon as the shutdown lifts, we’ll be ready to roll something out," she said.

And with more than 42,000 USDA staffers furloughed, many from FSA and NRCS, determining exact loss totals will be challenging.

“We’re not even entirely sure what the damage is yet, so it’s hard to craft," Rollins aid.

Monday is the 19th day of the Government shutdown.

Click Here to watch Secretary Rollins'' interview on Fox News.

