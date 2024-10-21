AgriStress Hotline There To Help Farmers In Need

The farming community is paying more attention to mental health, and the needs of everyone connected to the Ag community. To help address those challenges, the AgriStress hotline was launched in Oregon in late 2023. Matt McElligott, president of the Oregon Cattlemen's Association, said farmers and ranchers are a pretty independent and prideful people who don’t often talk about their struggles.

“But it's noted that in the Ag industry there there's too high a level of suicide, quite frankly," he said. "If you can't talk to your neighbor or you don't want to, it's a tough deal to talk about your feelings, even with your closest friend, then you can call or text the hotline.”

McElligott addded reaching out to the Agra Stress hotline is not a sign of weakness, in fact, he said it’s a sign of strength.

“You've taken that first step to help you get better and mental health. We're learning more and more about it. It's not like a broken arm; if you have a broken arm and it's in a cast or a sling, everybody sees it. These mental health issues are very deep, and your best friend may have issues that you don't know about because you physically can't see it. Most of us hide it inside, particularly the Ag community.”

The AgriStress hotline is (833) 897-2474, and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

attachment-Agristress helpline loading...

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com