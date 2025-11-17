President Trump is preparing significant tariff cuts and new trade agreements aimed at easing high food prices, a top concern for voters heading into 2026. Last week, the Administration announced framework deals with Argentina, Guatemala, El Salvador and Ecuador that would reduce tariffs and other barriers on imports of beef, bananas, coffee and other staples.

Officials said the effort is designed to lower grocery bills that have remained elevated for years. The push follows a string of Democratic victories in state and local elections this month, where candidates emphasized affordability issues. Trump and senior advisers have also signaled broader tariff exemptions are coming.

In interviews on Fox News, Trump said he would “lower some tariffs” on coffee, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said fruit imports could see relief. The New York Times reported the White House is preparing reciprocal tariff changes that may include carve-outs for beef and citrus, expanding on an earlier executive order targeting food items not produced in the United States.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com