Additional Wolves May Be Removed After A New Depredation

Following another depredation on livestock in the Onion Creek wolf pack territory, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is once again considering lethal removal of a wolf or wolves from the northeast corner of the state.

On September 19th, WDFW lethally removed two wolves, a yearling female and an adult male, from the Onion Creek pack territory following a series of livestock depredations. With the removal of the two wolves, the lethal removal authorization expired, and an evaluation period has been started.

On Monday, (September 30th), staff investigated a dead calf within this pack territory. The investigation revealed evidence consistent with a confirmed wolf depredation. Following the guidelines of the Wolf Plan and the wolf-livestock interaction protocol, another lethal removal action may be initiated if WDFW connects additional depredations to this pack. Monday’s depredation was in addition to three previous confirmed depredation events in the pack territory across Stevens and Pend Oreille counties:

On Aug. 10, WDFW staff investigated a dead calf. The investigation revealed evidence consistent with a confirmed wolf depredation.

On Aug. 15, WDFW staff investigated another dead calf. This investigation also revealed evidence consistent with a confirmed wolf depredation.

On Sept. 9, WDFW staff investigated a third dead calf. The investigation revealed evidence consistent with a confirmed wolf depredation.

WDFW staff discussed the depredations and use of non-lethal measures in this pack territory from August to the current time. Non-lethal deterrents in this case include:

Daily to near-daily range riding

Human presence

Removing sick and injured livestock

Livestock carcass sanitation

