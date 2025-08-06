Three more Oregon counties are now under drought declarations. On Monday, Governor Tina Kotek declared emergencies for Morrow, Union and Douglas counties, following a request from the Oregon Drought Readiness Council.

Photo: Glenn Vaagen

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Union County has been experiencing Severe Drought since June 24th, while Morrow and Douglas counties have been under a Severe Drought, or D-2, designation since July 15th. Kotek noted this week’s declaration unlocks drought related tools, including assistance for local water users.

This marks five drought declarations so far this year. Last month, Kotek approved drought emergencies in Lincoln and Baker counties.

