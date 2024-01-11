Register Now For Acidic Soils Solutions Event This January 18
There is still time to register for the Acidic Soils Solution workshop held on January 18, 2024, in Clarkston Washington.
Final event in series offers an all-day educational experience
The Acidic Soils Solution event is presented by University of Idaho Extension, Washington State University Extension, and the PNW Farmers’ Network. It will take place from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm on January 18.
The agenda for this event includes:
- Strategies for Managing Soil Acidity in the PNW - Dr. Kurt Schroeder, Research Leader for the USDA-ARS Northwest Sustainable Agroecosystem Research Unit
- Soil Base Saturation: Importance, Implications, and How to Manage - Dr. Joao Antonangelo, WSU Soil Chemist
- Applied Soil Acidity Management: Decision Making Tool - Doug Finkelnburg, UI Extension
- Using an in-field pH meter - Dr. Rachel Wieme, WSU Extension
The event also includes lunch, and all attendees will receive links to the previous two Soil Acidity session recordings.
Registration for the workshop costs $30, and may be completed on Eventbrite.
Producers interested in soil issues may also consider registering for SoilCon, which includes several regional workshops and takes place in February 2024.
