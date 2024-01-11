There is still time to register for the Acidic Soils Solution workshop held on January 18, 2024, in Clarkston Washington.

Final event in series offers an all-day educational experience

The Acidic Soils Solution event is presented by University of Idaho Extension, Washington State University Extension, and the PNW Farmers’ Network. It will take place from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm on January 18.

The agenda for this event includes:

Strategies for Managing Soil Acidity in the PNW - Dr. Kurt Schroeder, Research Leader for the USDA-ARS Northwest Sustainable Agroecosystem Research Unit

- Dr. Kurt Schroeder, Research Leader for the USDA-ARS Northwest Sustainable Agroecosystem Research Unit Soil Base Saturation: Importance, Implications, and How to Manage - Dr. Joao Antonangelo, WSU Soil Chemist

- Dr. Joao Antonangelo, WSU Soil Chemist Applied Soil Acidity Management: Decision Making Tool - Doug Finkelnburg, UI Extension

- Doug Finkelnburg, UI Extension Using an in-field pH meter - Dr. Rachel Wieme, WSU Extension

The event also includes lunch, and all attendees will receive links to the previous two Soil Acidity session recordings.

Registration for the workshop costs $30, and may be completed on Eventbrite.

Producers interested in soil issues may also consider registering for SoilCon, which includes several regional workshops and takes place in February 2024.

