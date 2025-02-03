ABC: USDA Told To Remove Climate Change Information

ABC News is reporting the USDA has directed agency officials to review and remove content related to climate change from its public websites. ABC News said they obtained internal e-mails that say the directive instructs web managers to identify, archive, or unpublish materials mentioning climate change by "no later than close of business Friday”. In an email sent Thursday, USDA Director of Digital Communications Peter Rhee detailed the process, requiring staff to "identify and archive or unpublish any landing pages focused on climate change" and track related content in an attached Excel spreadsheet for review.

"The [Office of Communications] will review the submitted materials and make determinations on next steps," Rhee wrote.

A separate email sent to website managers at ARS reportedly emphasized the urgency of the request.

ABC News said USDA officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The directive to remove mentions of climate change from websites follows President Donald Trump's executive orders reversing key climate policies, which include withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement, expanding fossil fuel production, and revoking EV incentives.

Read the entire ABC Story Here.

