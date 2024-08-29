AARP Talks About Addressing “Retirement Blues”

A study from the Alliance for Lifetime Income revealed that half of Americans ages 61 to 65 have retired and many have mixed emotions about the decision. After a lifetime of working, rural Americans can find themselves with a loss of purpose and isolated from people close to them. The AARP’s Sean Voskuhl says the transition to retirement can be jarring.

"Deciding to retire can bring on a string of emotions, from anxiety to sadness to loss of direction and financial security," Voskuhl said. "Retirement blues can hit anyone, no matter how ready they are for the next phase of their lives.”

Voskuhl said retirement can mean freedom from the everyday grind of working or it can leave you feeling lost. He added married couples can find being together all the time challenging as well. Voskuhl continued there are a number of steps that can help, including structure in your days.

“Maintaining habits and routines is vital for mental health. You can also set small goals to help give you a sense of purpose. It’s also important to grow friendships, especially in rural areas. Social isolation can lead to depression. Considering an encore job or volunteer position can lead to better mental and physical health. Last but not least, give yourself the flexibility and time you need to figure it out,” Voskul added.

