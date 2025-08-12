2025 A Better Year For Wildfires In Oregon

Oregon’s fire season has caused much less damage than last year. By this time in 2024, over 250,000 acres had burned on state lands, compared to only 12,000 acres this year. Jessica Neujahr, with the Oregon Department of Forestry, says recent rain showers across the state had little impact on the dry conditions across the state.

"It's not enough to really move the needle and so what sometimes happens is that people see the precipitation and they immediately think, oh we're good."

Photo: ODF Photo: ODF loading...

Neujahr added they need you to continue taking steps to prevent fire, including checking restrictions.

"Making sure that your tow chains aren't dragging," she said. "Making sure that if you are allowed to have a campfire somewhere that you're keeping it small and being safe with a campfire and putting it out cold."

Most wildfires, Neujahr added are human caused, and August and September are typically the worst months for wildfires. On top of that, ot weather is in the forestcast for much of this week.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com