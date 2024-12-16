40K Acres Of Washington Timberland Acquired for Carbon Capture

Campbell Global, which is part of J.P. Morgan Asset Management, has purchased 40,800 acres of commercial timberland located on Washington’s Olympic Peninsula. The property has been named Tyee, because of the Native American history in the area. Tyee will reportedly be managed for both carbon capture and timber production to meet growing demand for sustainable building products and other uses. Approximately 6,500 acres of streamside riparian areas managed to preserve water quality.

Campbell Global is recognized as a pioneer in timberland management, having managed more than five million acres worldwide for pension funds, foundations and other institutional investors.

