USDA Announces $30 Million Food Purchase

The USDA announced plans last week to purchase up to $30 million in fresh fruit from American farmers and producers to distribute to food banks and nutrition assistance programs across the country.

The department said these purchases are being made through Section 32 of the Agriculture Act of 1935 and will assist producers and communities in need.

“Certain commodities are experiencing a surplus, and USDA is ensuring these crops do not go to waste and instead go to Americans in need across the country,” Ag Secretary Brook Rollins said. “These fresh fruits will reach those in need, boosting healthier options for Americans at food banks across the country, all while benefiting American farmers facing unfair actions from foreign competitors.”

The USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service will purchase $15 million in fresh oranges, $10 million in grapefruit, and $5 million worth of mandarins. The AMS purchases a variety of domestically-produced agricultural products on an ongoing basis.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com