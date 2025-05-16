2024 Wildfires Still On The Minds Of Oregon Ranchers

Unfortunately, 2024 was one for the record books in Oregon, for all of the wrong reasons. The wildfire season was one of the worst, acreage wise, with nearly two million acres of the state burning last year. And Matt McElligott, President of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association said the industry is still feeling the economic impact.

“People are trying to rebuild fences," he said. "There's hundreds and hundreds of miles of fences to rebuild. Some areas, the fire was so hot that the wire literally melted. So, there's contractors on the ground building fences, and they have been for months and they will for months in the future.”

McElligott added individuals are still reeling from last year, adding that some ranchers had to destock after they were burned out of ranchland.

“People are picking up the pieces and moving forward," McElligott noted. "They either totally got out of the business, or they took their cattle and really reduced their numbers so they could still stay in the business, but in a in a reduced fashion so that they could protect the range ground and then grow back into it again as conditions as the conditions reflect. Whether we get good rains or a good snowpack and rebuild that way.”

McElligott said the OCA continues to work in Salem and in D.C. to get ranchers the help and assistance they need to restore their livelihood and move forward.

