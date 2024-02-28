2023 Trout Production Report for the PNW

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has released its 2023 trout production report for Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.

Value of Trout Sales

Total in the United States: $100M, down 5% from 2022

Idaho Value: $36.9M, down 15% from 2022 (37% of total fish sold)

Washington & Oregon: withheld to avoid disclosing data for individual operations.

Value of Fish Distributed for Restoration, Conservation, Enhancement, or Recreation

Total in the United States: $145M, up 3% from 2022

Oregon Value: $10.9M, up 22% from 2022

Washington Value: $18.3M, down 8% from 2022

