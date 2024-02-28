2023 Trout Production Report for the PNW
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has released its 2023 trout production report for Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.
Value of Trout Sales
- Total in the United States: $100M, down 5% from 2022
- Idaho Value: $36.9M, down 15% from 2022 (37% of total fish sold)
- Washington & Oregon: withheld to avoid disclosing data for individual operations.
Value of Fish Distributed for Restoration, Conservation, Enhancement, or Recreation
- Total in the United States: $145M, up 3% from 2022
- Oregon Value: $10.9M, up 22% from 2022
- Washington Value: $18.3M, down 8% from 2022
