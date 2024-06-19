What Types of Fishing Licenses Can You Get in WA State?

Growing up in Washington State, and then working in a Sporting goods store for the better half of my 20's has taught me a thing or two about fishing.

Well, it's taught me that we NEED our fishing license, I know nothing else about fishing... No, I take that back, I know what the fish taste like too!

One time I went fishing for a date... Didn't get a second date... That's fine! There's more fish for me to miss!

What are the different types of fishing licenses?

Combination license: Allows you to fish in freshwater and saltwater, and harvest shellfish (including razor clams) and seaweed.

Freshwater license: Allows you to fish in freshwater areas only.

Saltwater license: Allows you to fish in saltwater areas only.

Shellfish/Seaweed license: Allows you to harvest razor clams, red rock crab, coastal Dungeness crab (but not Puget Sound Dungeness crab), goose barnacles, mussels, octopus, oysters, scallops, sea cucumbers, sea urchins, shrimp, softshell and hardshell clams, squid, and seaweed. No catch record card is required.

1-3 Day Combination licenses: These short-term licenses work just like a combination license and require the purchase of other endorsements where applicable. They are NOT valid for game fish for the eight-day period beginning the fourth Saturday in April, unless you are active-duty resident military personnel. These licenses must be used on consecutive days.

Razor Clam license: This license (available as an annual or three-day temporary license) allows you to harvest razor clams. You do not need this license if you already have a shellfish/seaweed or combination license. No catch record card is required.

Fish Washington license: This license represents a one-click option for an annual combination license with the Puget Sound Dungeness crab and two-pole endorsements included at reduced cost.

Don't forget the Endorsements!

Yes, there's a two-pole endorsement, and other's to look into, before you hit the water. Don't forget that Catch card too!

Where can you buy a fishing license?

Use this tool, to find your nearest location!

