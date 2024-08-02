Crescent Bar WA, Your *Must Visit* Destination This Summer

I Did it! I finally found a piece of water Heaven in WA.

"Oh my gosh, at Crescent Bar this weekend..."

"Did you hear what happened at Crescent Bar?!"

"We are off to Crescent Bar!"

"WOOOOHOOO CRESCENT BAR!!"

Above are actual comments I have heard pertaining to "Crescent Bar."

What is Crescent Bar anyway?

"Crescent Bar is a resort area and census-designated place in Grant County, Washington, United States. As of the 2020 census, it had a population of 325. The CDP is on the western edge of the county, on the east side of the Columbia River. " -Source

Year after year though, I kept hearing that Crescent Bar was some big party area UNTIL...

I actually went the other week. And "big party area" was far from the impression I actually got.

My 7-year-old and I had one of the best swim days, literally, ever.

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

The water is shallow, almost like a wading pool, but the area is massive enough to have your own spaces to relax, lounge, swim and have a blast. Boats coming in and out, jet skis whipping around like they are on some sort of water mission. An absolute blast. Quiet, beautiful, hot and absolutely amazing.

Do I recommend Crescent Bar?

via GIPHY

There is no way I will let Crescent Bar escape from not seeing me again. Like whoa, I am blow away by how amazing it is there! So, I highly recommend, also, please see if I would like to join when you do go, because, Yes, Yes I would.

via GIPHY

13 Essentials for an Amazing Day on the River Need a checklist to help you pack for a super awesome day at the river? Scroll down my friend. Gallery Credit: Aly

The 7 Essentials for the Perfect Day at the Splash Pads I love taking my little girl to the Splash Pads in Wenatchee WA. I've compiled everything you will need to ensure a great time! Gallery Credit: Aly