Space Explosion to be seen with Naked Eye in WA. When?

Here in Washington, we have been seeing and influx of the Northern Lights, otherwise known as Aroura Borealis.

Why do we get the Northern Lights?

"The northern lights are created when energized particles from the sun slam into Earth's upper atmosphere at speeds of up to 45 million mph (72 million kph), but our planet's magnetic field protects us from the onslaught." -Source

Cool, so now what's this "Space Explosion" supposed to happen?

Ok, so it's not a Space explosion, well, kinda. it's a...

Nova Explosion about 3,000 lightyears away.

via GIPHY

Well that just sounds insane.

What's a Nova Explosion?

""It really actually is a hydrogen-fusion bomb just like in the movie 'Oppenheimer,'" Schaefer said. The difference between nova and supernova events, according to NASA, is in a recurring nova, the dwarf star stays intact during the explosion." - Source

This is a once in a lifetime event according to scientists.

"T Coronae Borealis is one of just 10 recurring novas known in the Milky Way that erupt on time scales of less than a century, according to NASA." Source

When and where can we watch this Nova Explosion??

The exact date and time of the astronomical explosion is unknown, but once it happens, Hounsell says the once-in-a-lifetime event is sure to inspire the next generation of skywatchers. - Source

via GIPHY

This all kind of reminds me of the movie, "Don't Look up."

Except, we will want to look up and be in awe of the wonderous universe.

How cool is that?! Front row seats... I'll bring Popcorn!

via GIPHY

