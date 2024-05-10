What Washington State Moms *Really* Want for Mother’s Day

Ok, let's me just start with this.

Don't Do Nothing

Let me repeat that... Don't Do Nothing for the mom in your life. It could be a phone call, e-mail, or even a quick stop in to say hello, something will always be something, but nothing can be a very empty feelings for the Mom in your life.

Mother's Day 2024 lands on May 12th this year, and by golly, we will be prepared.

Growing up, I never knew what to get my mom for Mother's day, let alone even knew what she *actually* wanted.

Now that I am a mom, I have a bit better insight on what is *really* wanted/needed for moms across the world.

From sleep to massages, crafts and food, you really can't go wrong. We are simple creatures who really just want to be acknowledged.

Show Mom your love and care by just being present.

That goes for on the phone too. Engage, ask questions, ask how she is. Simply caring is enough for anyone really.

Do you know your mother's, Love Language?

Is she a giver of gifts and just gets the biggest joy out of that? Maybe take her somewhere where she can feed birds... That's a form of giving that won't feel like she has to "take care" fully of the situation.

Does she love words of affirmations? Get her an affirmations book, or maybe write your own for her to read on other days other than just Mother's Day.

Happy Mother's Day from us to you and yours.

