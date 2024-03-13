A little about me, I used to work at a sporting goods store, for about 7 years. I would sell hunting and fishing licenses to all walks of life. From residents, visitors to the first-time buyers.

Where can I buy a hunting and or fishing license?

Chelan - Douglas Counties

Okanogan County

All Counties and Areas in WA

What if I don't have my Hunters Safety? Is It required?

"All individuals born after Jan. 1, 1972 must show proof of completing their hunter education certification before purchasing their first Washington hunting license." Source

So, yes, it is required.

But there are always exceptions to the "rule" right?

Peace Officer or Military Exceptions

See if you qualify for the Hunter Education Deferral Program.

What are some things I will need for Hunter Safety in Washington State?

There is no minimum age required to enroll in hunter education.

Traditional Classroom Classes are available as well as Virtual Classes.

Note: Students who do not pass the field skills evaluation class are required to retake the online class before signing up for another field skills evaluation class. Please contact the Hunter Education Section (360-902-8111 or by email at huntered@dfw.wa.gov) to reset the online class and receive a coupon code before registering for another online class. Source

What hunting seasons are coming our way in Washington State for 2024?

Deer Season 2024

Elk Season 2024

Fall Bear 2024

Cougar 2024 Season

Upland Game 2024 Season

Spring and Turkey Hunts 2024

Small Game 2024

Migratory Waterfowl Seasons

There you have if my friend, all you need to get yourself started, make sure you have a copy of the Hunting Regulations on you as well!

Check out Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife website here for more information.

