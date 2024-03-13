WA Hunting Education: Complete for your 2024 Hunting Seasons
A little about me, I used to work at a sporting goods store, for about 7 years. I would sell hunting and fishing licenses to all walks of life. From residents, visitors to the first-time buyers.
Where can I buy a hunting and or fishing license?
What if I don't have my Hunters Safety? Is It required?
"All individuals born after Jan. 1, 1972 must show proof of completing their hunter education certification before purchasing their first Washington hunting license." Source
So, yes, it is required.
But there are always exceptions to the "rule" right?
Peace Officer or Military Exceptions
See if you qualify for the Hunter Education Deferral Program.
What are some things I will need for Hunter Safety in Washington State?
There is no minimum age required to enroll in hunter education.
Traditional Classroom Classes are available as well as Virtual Classes.
Note: Students who do not pass the field skills evaluation class are required to retake the online class before signing up for another field skills evaluation class. Please contact the Hunter Education Section (360-902-8111 or by email at huntered@dfw.wa.gov) to reset the online class and receive a coupon code before registering for another online class. Source
What hunting seasons are coming our way in Washington State for 2024?
There you have if my friend, all you need to get yourself started, make sure you have a copy of the Hunting Regulations on you as well!
Check out Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife website here for more information.
Alabama's Most Expensive Estate Includes Elite Lakes, Trophy Hunting
Gallery Credit: Mary K
Top 10 Most Popular Hunting Destinations In America
Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews
Wild Cougar Leaps and Runs From Idaho Hunting Dogs
Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM