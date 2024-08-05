The 5 *BEST* Locations to Beat the Heat in WA State

It's stupid hot in Washington State.

I feel like I just gave you the most obvious sentence known to man, but I mean really. It is.

Lemme tell you this. Now I will not sit here and complain entirely about my living situation, because Heaven bless my soul, I have two ac's and the will to live. But my AC's are still having a hard time keeping up.

Last summer, they worked flawlessly. This year? Nope. And YES I have cleaned the filters. THATS NOT IT.

Sorry, I promise it's the heat talking, not me. It's fine, we are fine.

Give us a little saving grace, will ya Mother Nature?

So, ok, I do not like to sit and complain, we need action, we need solutions, WE NEED TO COOL DOWN!

I got it, perfect!

You're telling me I don't have to sit and wallow in my sweat?!

Dear Lord in Heaven, Have Mercy!

I can't lie, if you thought the "Kiddie pool" idea was off base... I am one of those moms who purchased one, read about it here. Hands down, one of the best things I've done this summer.

Please, if you do decide to purchase a kiddie pool, go to the river, swim in the lakes, Bring a life vest. You matter so much to us and those around you. We know your worth, and it's priceless.

What are some ways you beat the heat?

Maybe you already have a pool, what games do you play? Marco Polo? Chicken? Dive for the diving sticks? See who can hold their breath the longest? Or my favorite, swimming like a mermaid.

