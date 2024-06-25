The Two Species of Plants that *ONLY* Grow in Washington
Have you heard of the Wenatchee Larkspur and/or the Checker Mallow?
Maybe you have and maybe you havent. Personally, it wasn't until the other night that I had. Let alone know about this really cool location.
Camas Meadows Sits Above Cashmere WA leading you to Blewett Pass
"From the junction of Highway 97 and Highway 2 east of Leavenworth, travel south on Highway 97. After five miles or so watch for Camas Creek Road on the left (east) side of the road. " - Source
Camas Meadows is home to the Wenatchee Larkspur and the Checker Mallow.
"Located in the Wenatchee Mountains of north-central Washington, this 2,018-acre preserve contains the largest known population of two plant species, Wenatchee Mountains checker-mallow, which is federally listed as “endangered,” and Wenatchee larkspur, state-listed as “endangered.” These two species are known to exist only within a portion of the Wenatchee Mountains. The preserve is made up of lush meadows dotted with aspen groves and surrounded by ponderosa pine and fir forests." - Source
Camas Meadows was truly a sight worth seeing.
Just the drive alone to get up there, short, sweet and absolutely jaw dropping!
Please, please, please, respect people's properties.
There is absolutely no hunting and a ton of private property so stick to the road ONLY.
I almost didn't want to write about to amazing location, it's so perfectly peaceful and pretty, and honestly just really freakin cool! But I don't gatekeep.
To learn more about Camas Meadows, click the links below:
Camas Meadows Natural Area Preserve | WA - DNR
Camas Meadows — Washington Trails Association (wta.org)
The Checklist for the New Hiker in Washington State
Gallery Credit: Aly
National Parks of Washington State
Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton
The 7 Best Tourist Tips for a Washington State Vacay
Gallery Credit: Aly