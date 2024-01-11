You NEED a WA State ID for these Items!

Have you ever went to buy something and then realized, "Dang! I forgot my ID!" Then you proceed to turn around to go get said ID? Ya, no me either. Just kidding, it happens all the time!

What are some items you may want to purchase in WA that require an ID? Find out below!

1. Alcohol

Must be 21+ to purchase.

2. Cigarettes

Must be 21+

3. Opening a Savings/Checking Account

Valid ID and Social security card.

4. Applying for assistance through WA State.

A social security card may be needed as well.

5. Applying for Welfare

Again, your social security card may be needed as well.

6. Renting/Buying a Home

Needed for the application process.

7. To Drive/Rent a Car

Driving a car you own, or trying to rent a car? Need your id!

8. To fly in a plane.

To purchase the plane ticket as well as at the TSA Check.

9. To Get Married

Needed for paperwork.

10. To buy a Gun

FFA Regulations and to do background checks.

11. To Adopt a Pet

Paperwork, verify it's you.

12. To book a Hotel room

To make sure your name matches the card you are paying with.

13. To Get a Hunting License.

To make a new profile through WDFW, having your ID on you makes it so much easier.

14. To Get a Fishing License

Review #13 reasons.

15. To Buy Marijuana

Must be 21+, follows Alcohol guidelines.

16. To Purchase a cellphone plan.

Pick your carrier and then your favorite phone!

17. To go to a Casino

They won't let just anyone play in a casino! Gotta be old enough!

18. Purchasing Medicines

Some, not all meds need an ID to ensure you are of age to purchase.

19. Lighter

Believe it or not, most places will ID you. Must be 18!

20. Spray Paint

Some places will ID you when purchasing Spray Paint.

Be prepared and have your ID ready :). Check out the rest of the list here.

