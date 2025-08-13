We Americans love eating at steakhouses. Generations of finding a quality steakhouse in Washington have been passed down from the early settlers. Beef became a staple in the 1800s with the expansion of cattle ranching, here in the West.

Steakhouses fulfill several core feelings of indulgence. They combine great food with a sense of occasion and tradition. Quality steakhouses provide a memorable dining experience that stays with us.

Below is a list of some of the top steakhouses in Washington State

This list is based on reputation, quality of beef, and dining atmosphere.

The order of establishments is drawn from various sources and reviews. Plan to visit any of the top spots? Reservations are highly advised.

7) The Melrose Grill - Located at 819 Houser Way S in Renton

This steakhouse sits in a historic 1901 building, serving USDA Prime and Choice steaks, aged for tenderness and grilled over high heat. The cozy brick atmosphere and reasonable prices make it a local favorite in the Renton area. Locals suggest trying the ribeye with crème brûlée for dessert.

6) Cuerno Bravo Steakhouse - Located at 616 Saint Helens Ave in Tacoma

This Latin-inspired steakhouse in a historic building offers steaks with bold chimichurri sauces and secret spice blends. The enchanting atmosphere, with a tree-like ceiling sculpture, makes it ideal for special occasions. You gotta try their bone-in ribeye with chimichurri.

5) Churchill’s Steakhouse - 165 S Post St in Spokane

Styled like a 1920s Chicago steakhouse, Churchill’s offers 28-day wet-aged USDA Prime steaks seared at blazing hot 1,800°F. The tableside steak preparation and extensive scotch collection add to the experience. Churchill’s is famous for its Cowboy Ribeye or filet mignon.

4) The Windmill Restaurant - 1501 N Wenatchee Ave in Wenatchee

A local landmark along Wenatchee Avenue since 1931, this steakhouse is housed in a distinctive windmill-shaped building. It serves Northwest-raised beef, including Wenatchee Valley apple-fed prime rib with a unique sweet-tender profile. It's a cozy, family-friendly location. My favorite thing about eating at the Windmill is the massive portions. I loved their Prime rib with twice-baked potato.

3) John Howie Steak - 11111 NE 8th Street in Bellevue

This upscale steakhouse sources premium beef from here in the U.S., Australia, and Japan (including their famous A5 Wagyu). Steaks are cooked in custom broilers for a perfect sear. The tableside steak tartare and tempura-fried bacon appetizer are crowd favorites. Locals also rave about their Miyazaki A5 Wagyu or the 42-day dry-aged ribeye.

2) Metropolitan Grill - 820 2nd Avenue in downtown Seattle

A Seattle institution since 1983, “The Met” serves USDA Prime beef, dry-aged in-house and broiled at 1,800°F for a perfect crust. The elegant setting with mahogany paneling and a 60-foot marble bar caters to power lunches and special occasions. You gotta order their Bone-in porterhouse or the tableside Chateaubriand for two.

1) El Gaucho - Three locations: On Pacific Ave in Tacoma; also in Seattle’s Belltown, and on the eastside in Bellevue.

El Gaucho has become known for its theatrical dining experience. They offer tasty 28-day dry-aged Niman Ranch Prime Certified Angus Beef with tableside preparations like Caesar salads and flambéed desserts. The Tacoma location features upscale live piano music and a signature red door. Steaks are cooked over mesquite charcoal for a distinct flavor. Online reviewers gush about their Steak El Gaucho (flambéed with cognac and garlic herb butter) or the Wapiti Elk Ribeye for adventurous diners.

