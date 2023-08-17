Washington State’s Most Notorious Criminal is Who?!

If you were thinking "Ted Bundy," you'd be wrong. He's Virginia's most notorious criminal. So, of all the crazy, wicked and just downright wrong doings in Washington State, who's been "The Most Notorious?"

Gary Leon Ridgway - Otherwise known as "The Green River Killer."

"Serial killer Gary Ridgway, known as the Green River Killer, murdered at least 49 women in Washington state before he was caught in 2001." - (biography.com)

Born in 1949, and now serving 48 consecutive life sentences.

"Dubbed the Green River Killer, Ridgway eluded the law until 2001, when King County sheriff Dave Reichert, the first officer assigned to the case in 1982, called a meeting to re-examine evidence using newly developed DNA-testing technology. The analysis produced a match between evidence from the victims and Ridgway, and he was charged with four counts of aggravated murder in December 2001. Ridgway eventually pleaded guilty to 49 counts of aggravated first-degree murder." - Biography.com

"An additional body was found in 2011, with Ridgway receiving another life sentence. In 2013, he claimed in an interview with a news media outlet that he had murdered 75-80 women, with speculation over Ridgway was telling the truth or seeking further attention." - (biography.com)

Here are other Notorious Criminal according to each state.

