WA State’s Most Popular New Year Resolutions

We do it every year, even when we say we won't. You could say, "I don't have a resolution!" That's a resolution.

Or you could be like me where every year you wish for "all positive things." hoping the whip of doom doesn't hit ya at one point or another throughout the year.

What are the top Resolutions for WA residents?

- To spend Less time on social media:

We do it all the time, open up Facebook, check if you missed anything. When is Facebook going to check on us to see if it missed anything? It won't? Then why should we?! It's addicting, I know, and I fall right down the scrolling hole as well, but I definitely agree on less screen time!

- Reduce Costs on living expenses

How can we reduce our costs? What are we spending all our money on? How can we spend it better? All good questions to ask yourself coming into 2024!

- Lose Weight

This resolution always makes the list, year after year after year. Does it ever help? Maybe for a select few! And if this is your resolution, YOU GOT THIS! No one is more capable of accomplishing this task as you are! I'm Proud of You!

- Spend More Time with Loved Ones

time passes us by quick! Let's not forget about the important things in life like our Friends and family! Make that trip, make those phone calls, wish them a happy birthday, listen to the stories.

Whatever your resolution is, or isn't... Make sure to take baby steps, start off slow and steady. Starting off this way will help ensure the resolution is kept for longer. You got this and no matter what your hopes and dreams are for 2024, I'll just say I think your winning!

