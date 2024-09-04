Clicking on the US Census Bureau's website’s digital odometers is a fun way to see the growing rate of population in America and around the Globe.

How many people live in our country - and the planet?

The current estimate of Americans living today is just over 337 million. On average, the population of the USA grows by one every eight seconds.

The world’s population recently reached 8 billion, and it continues to grow at a rate of two people every second.

1. China 1,416,043,270 6. Nigeria 236,747,130 2. India 1,409,128,296 7. Brazil 220,051,512 3. United States 336,673,595 8. Bangladesh 168,697,184 4. Indonesia 281,562,465 9. Russia 140,820,810 5. Pakistan 252,363,571 10. Mexico 130,739,927

What US State has the Highest Population Growth?

Locally here in Washington - Our state was cited as having the 7th highest growth in population in 2023.

Factoring in the number of coming and going - Washington’s population grew by over 28,000 people last year.

The Washington county with the highest growth in pure numbers?

King County. The county with the most people in Washington grew by over 30,000 in the past year—random fact: Nearly 30% of Washington’s population lives in King County.

WA's population - Where do the most people live in our state? CREDIT: svncornerstone.com/ loading...

Even though King County might have the distinction of having the best growth of any county in Washington—by percentage—it only grew by 0.3% compared to the year before.

What Washington County grew the fastest - by percentage?

Top 5 Fastest Growing Counties in 2023:

#1 Kittitas County: 2.75% Population Growth (Biggest city is Ellensburg)

#2 Grant County: 1.94% Population Growth (Biggest is Moses Lake)

#3 Clark County: 1.69% Population Growth (Biggest is Vancouver)

#4 Lincoln County: 1.57% Population Growth (Biggest is Davenport)

#5 Douglas County: 1.46% Population Growth (Biggest city is East Wenatchee)

WA Counties population change 2023 CREDIT: svncornerstone.com/ loading...

Washington City Nicknames There's nothing more personal than a nickname, and even cities and suburbs can end up with special nicknames. Sometimes it's something tongue-in-cheek from its residents or rivals, and sometimes it's an official "motto" meant to promote the city through tourism.

We've compiled dozens of Washington city nicknames to offer you a virtual tour of the weird and wacky names we've given our favorite local areas in the Evergreen state. How many of them have you heard? Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton