Washington State Sees A Surge With 28,000 New Residents
Clicking on the digital odometers on the US Census Bureau's website is a fun, interactive way to watch population numbers grow, both in America and around the globe. It's a great way to see how our world is changing!
How many people live in our country - and the planet?
The current estimate of Americans living today is just over 337 million. On average, the population of the USA grows by one every eight seconds.
The world’s population recently reached 8 billion and continues to grow at a rate of 2 people per second.
|1. China
|1,416,043,270
|6. Nigeria
|236,747,130
|2. India
|1,409,128,296
|7. Brazil
|220,051,512
|3. United States
|336,673,595
|8. Bangladesh
|168,697,184
|4. Indonesia
|281,562,465
|9. Russia
|140,820,810
|5. Pakistan
|252,363,571
|10. Mexico
|130,739,927
What US State has the Highest Population Growth?
Washington was cited as having the 7th highest population growth in 2023. Considering the number of people moving in and out, Washington's population increased by over 28,000 last year.
Which Washington county has the largest increase in population?
King County, the most populous county in Washington, grew by over 30,000 residents in the past year. Random fact: nearly 30% of Washington’s population resides in King County.
Although King County may have the highest growth rate of any county in Washington, it increased by only 0.3% from the previous year.
What county in Washington grew the fastest, by percentage?
Top 5 Fastest Growing Counties in 2023:
#1 Kittitas County: 2.75% Population Growth (Biggest city is Ellensburg)
#2 Grant County: 1.94% Population Growth (Biggest is Moses Lake)
#3 Clark County: 1.69% Population Growth (Biggest is Vancouver)
#4 Lincoln County: 1.57% Population Growth (Biggest is Davenport)
#5 Douglas County: 1.46% Population Growth (Biggest city is East Wenatchee)
