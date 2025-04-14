Three years ago, a wellness study ranked Washington the 4th healthiest state in America.

Another study examined several categories to show how Washington ranks compared to the other 50 states in America regarding longevity of life, marriage and divorce rates, homicide rates, and more.

See where Washington's health statistics rank its best and its worst.

Washington’s Fertility Rate, 53.3 (births per 1,000 women 15-44 years of age),

Washington’s birth rate is the 15th lowest in America. Vermont has the lowest fertility rate, 44.3, while South Dakota has the highest, 66.5 births per 1,000 women.

Washington’s Teen Birth Rate is 9.6 (births per 1,000 females 15-19 years of age).

Once again, Washington’s teen birth rate ranks near the bottom, 11th lowest in America. New Hampshire has the lowest, at 4.6 births per 1,000 women 15-44 years of age, and Mississippi has the highest, at 26.2 births per 1,000 women.

Washington’s Infant Mortality Rate is 4.34 (infant deaths per 1,000 live births).

The Evergreen State is in the top 10 for lowest infant deaths - 8th lowest in America. Massachusetts (3.32) has the lowest. Mississippi has the highest, at 9.11 infant deaths per 1,000 live births.

Washington residents' Life Expectancy (at Birth) is 78.2 years (2021). Before the worldwide pandemic, Washington's life expectancy figure was 80.0 in 2019.

Washington fell out of the top ten for life expectancy to 11th in 2021. Hawaii residents (79.9) stay on top. The state of Mississippi had the lowest life expectancy at 70.9.

Washington’s marriage rate is 5.8 per 1,000 and ranks near the middle, at 29th in the US. Louisiana is the least married state, with 3.7 per 1,000 married. Nevada has the highest marriage rate, with 25.9 per 1,000.

Washington’s divorce rate is 2.8 (divorces per 1,000), ranking 21st in America. Louisiana has the lowest divorce rate, while Nevada has the highest.

Washington’s Leading Cause of Death is cancer. It kills 140.9 per 1,000 in Washington, ranking us 19th lowest in America. Utah has the lowest cancer mortality rate, with 116.1 per 1,000. Mississippi has the worst cancer mortality rate (178.4 per 1,000).

Washington’s Drug Overdose Death Rate of 33.7 per 100,000 ranks 23rd. South Dakota (11.3 per 1,000) has the lowest. West Virginia (80.9 per 1,000) has the highest drug overdose death rate.

Washington’s Firearm Injury Death Rate of 12.4 per 100,000 is the 15th lowest. Rhode Island has the lowest (3.1 per 1,000), and Mississippi has the highest (29.6 per 1,000).

Washington’s Homicide Rate of 5.4 per 100,000 is the 17th lowest in America. New Hampshire (1.8 per 1,000) has the lowest. Mississippi (20.7) has the highest.

